“It’s about how to deal with the radical Otherness of your partner. And I mean it really with a capital “o.” The Otherness of your partner is a source of growth. It constantly confronts you with a kind of irritant that moves you to go beyond yourself, beyond your ego, beyond what you’ve learned with your history. It’s tis provocateur that give you the possibility of growth and true love of another. I hope people get inspired by that, but the beauty of that. The difficulty of it but the beauty. You see these couples really struggling with someone who is different from them.”