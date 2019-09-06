Zooey Deschanel & Jacob Pechenik Announce Split

After four years of marriage, Zooey Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik have broken up, reports People.
"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," a representative for Deschanel and Pechenik confirmed in a joint statement to the outlet. "We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."
Deschanel and Pechenik share two kids: four-year-old Elsie, and two-year-old Charlie.
Deschanel and Pechenik met in 2014 on the set of Rock the Kasbah, which Pechenik produced and Deschanel appeared in alongside Bill Murray, Bruce Willis, and Kate Hudson. The couple got engaged earlier that year on Catalina Island after Deschanel announced she was pregnant with her first child. They confirmed they quietly married in August of 2015, in the same announcement as Elsie’s birth.
The notoriously private couple has a shared passion that it sounds like they will continue to pursue side-by-side: Helping people grow vegetables and other produce. They use Instagram to promote their company Lettuce Grow, which seeks to “empower everyone to grow 20% of their own food at home” by mailing seedlings to be planted via hydroponics in one’s home.
18 months ago we started with just an idea. Today, we’re announcing the launch of @lettucegrow. We’re on a mission to empower everyone to grow 20% of their own food at home. And to support this mission, we’ll donate one membership to a community-based organization for every ten sign-ups. I couldn’t be prouder of this!
Pechenik is Deschanel's second husband. She was previously married to Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie from 2009 to 2012.
