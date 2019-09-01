The End Of The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Season 1 Demands A Second Season — Will Netflix Heed The Call?
The lore-heavy fantasy adventure sagas we grew up watching have come a long way since we were kids, and now they are catering to our love of binge-able series with Netflix's reboot of the '80s cult classic, The Dark Crystal.
The 10-episode series is a prequel to the original movie and its episodic format gives creator Jim Henson's career-making puppetry time to shine. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance follows three elf-like creatures called Gelflings, Rian (Taron Egerton), Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel) as they undertake the dangerous mission of inciting a rebellion to return the Dark Crystal to its rightful use balancing the world and all its inhabitants and overthrow the villainous, bird-like Skeksis before their world changes forever. But once the credits roll on that 10th episode, the question of a Dark Crystal season 2 on Netflix won't be far from fans' minds.
Advertisement
As is to be expected, since the series just debuted, Netflix has yet to confirm whether the sci-fi series will be picked up for a second season. While nostalgia and rebooting old television series and films is a regular practice for Netflix, this genre as well as the format represent uncharted waters and the streaming giant as been rather ruthless with cancellations recently. That said, the series was clearly conceived with the idea of more episodes in mind, as it ends with a bit of a cliffhanger: The Skeksis have devised a new weapon to use against their Gelfling foes. (Also, there's the part where about a 1,000 years of Thra history lie between this series and the events of the original Dark Crystal film, which leaves a lot of ground to cover.)
While we await word on season 2 from Netflix, however, fans can take some comfort in the fact that the Dark Crystal world is getting another outlet on September 25 in the form of a 12-issue comic book series. It will reportedly explore the history, characters, and events references in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The comic book series will "go deeper into the history of Thra and its inhabitants than ever before, making it an essential read for any fan of Jim Henson’s beloved film, but also illuminating the Netflix series in ways you won’t want to miss," series editor Matthew Levine told The Hollywood Reporter.
There's certainly plenty of source material to work with. Between the characters set up in the original Dark Crystal, the new characters in the Netflix series, the comic books, as well as a slew of graphic novels and a couple books released after the 1982 original, Netflix has plenty of potential storylines to delve into. As long as the streaming service sees the response they're looking for, there should be no issue finding material to craft into new episodes, and maybe even multiple new seasons.
Advertisement