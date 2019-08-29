The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Voice Cast Is Seriously Stacked

Netflix is introducing a new generation to the universe of The Dark Crystal. Even though it came out nearly 40 years ago, The Dark Crystal remains one of the highest grossing puppet animated features of all time. Straight from the creative mind of Jim Henson who helped bring franchises such as the Muppets, Star Wars, and the cult classic Labyrinth to life, comes a 10-episode prequel series to the 1982 fantasy adventure, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
Henson remains an icon in the industry for his work, so it comes as no surprise that his notoriety draws in some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has a star-studded cast to end all star-studded casts. Think of a major film or television series, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance probably has someone from that series cast in it. Star Wars, check; Game of Thrones, check; Harry Potter, check; we could go on.
The series stars Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel as three Gelflings trying to derail the diabolical plans of the nightmare-inducing, reptilian-birdlike creatures known as the Skeksis. It might be hard to hear who's who, since a lot of the characters require strange voice affectations, but almost every mythical creature that crosses the screen in this series is voiced by actor you've recently seen in another big project.