“I started with show cars. You go to a show, you park your car, and it looks pretty. That’s it. I was lucky enough, several years ago, to go to a car show with a drift ride-along. You could pay a driver 20 bucks to hop into the passenger seat and go onto the track. I was like, This is amazing. When am I going to get another chance to get into a drift car? I picked a car, hopped in, and coincidentally enough it ended up being my future husband who was driving. Several years later, we reconnected and he put me in the driver’s seat of his drift car and said, ‘I’m going to teach you to do some donuts and some Figure 8’s.’ We spent an hour doing them. Two weeks later I bought my own drift car. I was instantly obsessed. Addicted right then and there.”