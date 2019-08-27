Camila Cabello's Natural Curls At The VMAs Deserve Their Own Award

Camila Cabello is getting ready to hit the stage with rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with what's sure to be a steamy performance of their song "Senorita." And, well, Cabello had already set the sultry vibes into motion the second she hit the red carpet in hip-length natural curls that made for the perfect over-the-shoulder photo op.
The look was achieved by hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos, who has been working with the pop star for five years. “We decided to make Camila’s look very ethereal, but at the same time effortlessly sexy," says Giannetos of the look. "I wanted to highlight her natural curls against her beautiful Balmain gown, which made her look like a Grecian goddess.”
In order to get her curls red carpet-ready, Giannetos used only two L'Oréal styling products: the brand's Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment to prep and Elnett Satin Hairspray Strong Hold for shine and hold.
Cabello has been seen rocking her natural curls more frequently lately, including on her recent cover of Variety. The low-key vibe is definitely fitting for summer, but time will tell if she continues wearing her waves into fall or if we can expect some more daring looks — like her latest Blonde Camila stunt.
