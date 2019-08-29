So, Who's A Faery & Who's A Human In Carnival Row?

Remember when Netflix spent hundreds of millions of dollars to make Bright, a movie about humans and mythical creatures clashing over shared turf in Los Angeles? You know — the time Will Smith played a racist human cop trying to get along with his orc partner (Joel Edgerton).
Well, it looks like it's Amazon Prime Video's turn to try a similar concept. Out August 30, Carnival Row is a lavish, eight-episode show set in a mythical Victorian-era city where humans are making life miserable for their mythological creature neighbors. After a human war displaces them from their ancestral lands, fae refugees relocate to a city called the Burgue and are met with hostility (and, in some instances, murder) from humans.
Naturally, the character names in this steampunk extravaganza are something. Orlando Bloom plays Rycroft Philistrate, the only decent man left in the Burgue. His faery lover, Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne), has just arrived. Here's who you need to know — and their names.