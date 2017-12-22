In Bright, systemic racism against people of color takes a backseat to the social structure of varying species, and racism itself is re-written onto these subspecies. Elves are a pasty white subspecies that essentially run the world and Beverly Hills. They are rich and lavish enough to fit right in in the capital of Panem. On the other end of the spectrum, orcs are typically found performing low-skill and low-wage labor in the less savory parts of town. They rock streetwear and love heavy metal in a weird mashup of hip-hop, cholo, and punk culture. Jakoby is the character that viewers are supposed to empathize with because of the constant discrimination and disenfranchisement he experiences as an orc. I certainly did. But I’m a girl that can do both, and I noticed that the racial politics of Smith’s characters and Bright L.A. are all over the place.