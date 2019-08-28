NIKI Wants Asians To Own Their Heritage

NIKI: “Today is actually Indonesian Independence Day. I want to show kids to own where you're from, because I think a lot of kids that are Asian that grew up in the States or are Asian like me and grew up in an international community in southeast Asia have a tendency to go through this weird like identity crisis. Like, ‘Do I Westernize myself or do I not? Where's the good sweet spot?’ As I've grown older I've just realized you can be both. You can be a cultural mutt and that's fine. That's why I felt like it was really important to me to do that, because I wanted everybody to watch and see that, ‘if she can own where she's from then I'm going to do that too.’"