Story from MTV Video Music Awards

The VMAs Are Finally Here — & Here's How To Watch

Anabel Pasarow
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
It's officially the ten-year anniversary of Kanye West's "I'ma let you finish but," Taylor Swift interjection. And at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, T-Swift is up for some big wins yet again. She and Ariana Grande are tied with a whopping ten nominations each, including Song of the Year, Best Pop, and Video of the Year. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X also swept up noms on noms.
With performances by Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and Bad Bunny, tonight's show, hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, promises to be a good one (this time, hopefully, without any Kanye hiccups). Read on for how to watch.
Advertisement

What time do the MTV Video Music Awards start?

Tonight's show starts at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, with a pre-show starting at 7 p.m. featuring "hot girl summer" originator Megan Thee Stallion herself. There will also be red carpet coverage on ET Live before the show, which you can tune into without a cable log-in.

What channel are the VMAs on?

If you have good ole fashioned cable, you can catch the VMAs on MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, Paramount Network, or TV Land. Or if you have a compatible cable log-in, you can use it to stream the VMAs on MTV.com or the MTV app.

Can I stream the VMAs if I don't have cable?

Why, yes! Yes, you can. Fubo TV, Sling TV, Philo, and AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) all include MTV in their channel packages. Happy streaming!
Advertisement
Related Stories
Is Tyler Cameron Going To VMAs With Gigi Hadid?
Did Cardi B Just Drop A Secret Song?
Miley Cyrus Does NOT Seem Happy With The MTV VMAs