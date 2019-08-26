The VMAs Are Finally Here — & Here's How To Watch

It's officially the ten-year anniversary of Kanye West's "I'ma let you finish but," Taylor Swift interjection. And at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, T-Swift is up for some big wins yet again. She and Ariana Grande are tied with a whopping ten nominations each, including Song of the Year, Best Pop, and Video of the Year. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X also swept up noms on noms.
With performances by Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and Bad Bunny, tonight's show, hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, promises to be a good one (this time, hopefully, without any Kanye hiccups). Read on for how to watch.
What time do the MTV Video Music Awards start?
Tonight's show starts at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, with a pre-show starting at 7 p.m. featuring "hot girl summer" originator Megan Thee Stallion herself. There will also be red carpet coverage on ET Live before the show, which you can tune into without a cable log-in.
What channel are the VMAs on?
Can I stream the VMAs if I don't have cable?
Why, yes! Yes, you can. Fubo TV, Sling TV, Philo, and AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) all include MTV in their channel packages. Happy streaming!
