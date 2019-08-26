Unfortunately for Winters, she had to enter Chloe’s painful mindset more than once, because the abortion scene was filmed twice — albeit on a closed set. “The lighting wasn’t right, or they had some technical difficulty [with the initial footage]. So, a month later they reached out to me and said, ‘We have to have you come back and re-film the whole scene,’” Winters recalls. “Personally, the first time was my favorite just because it was her first time…But at the end of the day, I still was really there, and I felt it. I had them always turn that vacuum noise on for me because that did something to my head. That would make me lose it every time.”