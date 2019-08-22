Cardi B's Deposition Is Going Viral For Good Reason

Cardi B constantly becoming embroiled in various legal battles? Not great. Cardi B's deposition in one of those legal battles? Incredible. Back in April, the singer was deposed after being accused of using a photo of a man's tattoo on the cover of one of her early mixtapes without his permission — for which he now wants $5 million. In the words of Cardi B: "Are you fucking kidding me? That mixtape didn't even make not even a million dollars."
That's just one of the gems from the recently unsealed deposition. When asked about the reasons for her frequent travel to California, the artist succinctly responded, "Because I'm Cardi B." Case closed.
But the best (and most strangely inspiring) exchange, given the deposition given in the New York law offices of Reddick, Bozeman, and Lockhart and shared widely on Twitter, was about The Powerpuff Girls, of all things.
"I'm from the hood. And that's what people from the hood like to consider themselves," she said, explaining why she calls herself a gangster. "I'm have the heart of a lion; so that's what I am. Like, I'm not a pretty girl, or I am a pretty girl, but I'm not like this pink girly girl. I'm like, the Buttercup, you know? There's three Powerpuff girls. There's Blossom and there's Bubbles and there's Buttercup, the green one. That's me. That's who I am."
It appears she was channeling Buttercup in a now-deleted Instagram video calling out the New York City Police Department for allegedly shutting down her friend's back-to-school event.
"Shorty was really coming out her pockets, just to help the community, and it was for kids to have a fun, positive day," she said in the video, according to People. “I just find that shit so fucked up. Fuck you and motherfucking suck a fart and suffocate on it."
I would give anything to have those words be in her next deposition.
