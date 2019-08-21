Everything Coming To Netflix In September

This September, Netflix is bringing almost as many original TV shows to the platform as they are old favorites. If you need some sexy inspiration for the school year, there's season 2 of Elite (it's kind of like studying for Spanish, right?). Or, if you need help getting motivated, there's the first season of Ryan Murphy's The Politician, which will make you think twice about calling your student government a joke.
For those who are into the classics, two Lord Of The Rings movies are making their way online, as well as Superbad — yes, I just put those two things in the same category. There's also American Horror Story: Apocalypse for those who didn't ever get around to purchasing an FX subscription. Speaking of, you're running out of time before Netflix isn't the only subscription service you'll be flocking to every month. Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple TV+ are ✈️on their way to compete for your attention, and if that means I'm going to have to start writing these lists for all those other services as well, then I guess we both have even more reason to savor Netflix this month.
Ahead is every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in September.
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (2019)
"Stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster, Bill Burr, delivers a scathing review on the state of the world in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger. Filmed in front of a packed house at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, Burr dives into Michelle Obama’s book tour, the problem with male feminists, his hang-ups on taking a bath, and why his personality is affecting his marriage.
Available September 10
The Chef Show: Volume 2 (2019)
"Cooking is a journey. And making a meal is about more than just food. It’s about appreciating friends, family and tradition. An opportunity to come together. To learn, to share and to celebrate different flavors, cultures and people. In The Chef Show actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically acclaimed film Chef to embark on a new adventure. The two friends experiment with their favorite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world." - Netflix
Available September 13
Tall Girl (2019)
"Jodi (Ava Michelle) has always been the tallest girl in school — and she's always been uncomfortable with it. After slouching her way through life for 16 years and being made fun of by classmates, Jodi meets Stig (Luke Eisner), a seemingly perfect Swedish foreign exchange student who's even taller than she is. Jodi's new crush turns her world upside down and throws her into a surprising love triangle, but with the help of her two best friends (Griffin Gluck, Anjelika Washington) as well as her beauty queen sister Harper (Sabrina Carpenter), Jodi comes to realize that she's far more than her insecurities about her appearance have led her to believe. TALL GIRL, director Nzingha Stewart’s first feature film, is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story about finding the confidence to stop slouching and stand tall." - Netflix
Available September 13
Between Two Ferns: The Movie (2019)
"Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show "Between Two Ferns" and uploaded it to Funny or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years." - Netflix
Available September 20
Criminal (2019)
"This revolutionary procedural comprises 12 unique stories set in 4 different countries: France, Spain, Germany and the UK. It takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. This stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects." - Netflix
Available September 20
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (2019)
"From Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala) comes Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, a new three-part documentary that explores the mind and motivations of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates. After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man's life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft. Interweaving these endeavors with personal moments, Inside Bill’s Brain draws on interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family, and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it." - Netflix
Available September 20
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (2019)
"Ventriloquist and renowned comedy star Jeff Dunham talks parenting and pink eye, all the while skewering political correctness as only he can, in his second Netflix Original stand-up comedy special, Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself. Filmed at the American Airlines Center in his hometown, Dallas, Texas, Dunham is literally beside himself with his posse of unusual suspects: Walter, Bubba J, Peanut, José Jalapeño on a Stick, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, and newest addition Larry - the high strung, chain-smoking, on-again, off-again personal advisor to the President." - Netflix
Available September 24
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 (2019)
"Abstract: The Art of Design returns to take you beyond blueprints into the art, science, and philosophy of design. The series goes inside the minds of the world’s greatest designers, showcasing the most inspiring visionaries from a variety of disciplines whose work shapes our culture and future." - Netflix
Available September 25
Bard of Blood (2019)
"Kabir Anand is settling into his new life as a Shakespeare professor in the remote mountains of Panchgani when a call from the PMO thrusts him back into the world he is trying to forget. A brilliant agent who served under the recently murdered Sadiq Sheikh, Kabir was expelled from RAW because of a disastrous mission in Balochistan ten years prior. Kabir must now revisit those ghosts, avenge his mentor and face his deadliest enemies back in Balochistan while racing against time to save both his country and his long lost love. Based on the book by Bilal Siddiqui, the series is scheduled to launch in 2019 on Netflix." - Netflix
Available September 27
Dragons: Rescue Riders (2019)
"In the new Netflix original series, Hiccup and Toothless lead the Dragon Riders as they soar beyond the borders of Berk and discover the mysterious Dragon eye -- an ancient artifact filled with secrets that will lead them to new lands filled with undiscovered dragons. But the heroes find themselves pursued by marauding dragonhunters, who will stop at nothing to seize the power of the Dragon Eye." - Netflix
Available September 27
In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)
"In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer's crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke's obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. Directed by Jim Mickle and also starring Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman, IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON is a genre-blending psychological thriller that examines the power of time, and how its passing can either bring us together or tear us apart." - Netflix
Available September 27
The Politician (2019)
"Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image. Full of comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy's The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician." - Netflix
Available September 27
Skylines (2019)
"In Frankfurt, a young and gifted hip-hop producer gets the chance of a lifetime when he signs with Skyline Records. But the worlds of music, organized crime and high finance collide when the label owner’s gangster brother returns from exile to claim his share." - Netflix
Available September 27
