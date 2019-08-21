Story from TV Shows

Everything Coming To Netflix In September

Kathryn Lindsay
This September, Netflix is bringing almost as many original TV shows to the platform as they are old favorites. If you need some sexy inspiration for the school year, there's season 2 of Elite (it's kind of like studying for Spanish, right?). Or, if you need help getting motivated, there's the first season of Ryan Murphy's The Politician, which will make you think twice about calling your student government a joke.
For those who are into the classics, two Lord Of The Rings movies are making their way online, as well as Superbad — yes, I just put those two things in the same category. There's also American Horror Story: Apocalypse for those who didn't ever get around to purchasing an FX subscription. Speaking of, you're running out of time before Netflix isn't the only subscription service you'll be flocking to every month. Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple TV+ are ✈️on their way to compete for your attention, and if that means I'm going to have to start writing these lists for all those other services as well, then I guess we both have even more reason to savor Netflix this month.
Ahead is every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in September.
300 (2006)

Gerard Butler leads 300 Spartans to fight the Persians in 480 B.C.

Available September 1
68 Kill (2017)

A plan to get $68,000 in cash goes awry, resulting in multiple deaths and complicated relationships.

Available September 1
American Psycho (2000)

A businessman battles to contain his sadistic alter ego at work, but that only makes his violent fantasies worse.

Available September 1
Dante's Peak (1997)

A vulcanologist moves into a quaint town that happens to be situated underneath a previously-dormant volcano that's about to awake.

Available September 1
Elena (2011)

A housewife's inheritance is jeopardized when her husband makes a drastic decision.

Available September 1
For the Birds (2018)

A woman cares for over 200 different birds to the point that her relationship with locals and her husband is on the rocks.

Available September 1
Igor (2008)

An evil scientist's hunchback assistant has scientific dreams of his own.

Available September 1
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1 (2019)

The famed (and somewhat terrifying) YouTube cartoon comes to Netflix.

Available September 1
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6 (2019)

The sixth installment of Marvel series about the elite task force assembled to keep the bad guys away.

Available September 1
Moving Art: Season 3 (2019)

An up-close exploration of the the world's natural wonders, like the oceans and forests.

Available September 1
My Sister's Keeper (2009)

Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin bring the heartbreaking book about a young girl and her struggle to help keep her sister alive while taking care of her own health and independence.

Available September 1
Mystic River (2003)

Three men who have been friends since childhood must bond together when one suffers a tragedy.

Available September 1
Olmo & the Seagull (2015)

A powerful look at an actress's pregnancy, and how she grapples with this transformation in her life.

Available September 1
Open Season (2006)

Stranded in the forest before hunting season, a group of animals must stick together to fight back.

Available September 1
Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Nicholas Hoult brings the life of J.D. Salinger to life.

Available September 1
Scream: Season 3 (2019)

A Ryan Murphy-esque horror anthology based on the original Scream's masked murderer.

Available September 1
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1 (2017)

Apparently this is a show! Piers Morgan interviewing serial killers behind bars.

Available September 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin (2005)

A round pumpkin? In this economy? Luckily, Spookley the Square Pumpkin has a gang of Halloween pals there to help.

Available September 1
Stripes (1981)

Bill Murray and Harold Ramis decide to join the army for fun, and it goes exactly who you'd think.

Available September 1
Superbad (2007)

Ahead of graduation and two different colleges, a pair of best friends is determined to go to their first big high school party.

Available September 1
The Lake House (2006)

The two past residents of the same lake house begin exchanging love letters.

Available September 1
The Last Exorcism (2010)

A minister agrees to be filmed by a documentary crew ahead of his final exorcism.

Available September 1
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The final movie in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy about the final battle against Sauron's army as Frodo (Elijah Wood) gets ever close to destroying the ring.

Available September 1
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Frodo and Sam (Sean Astin) continue their journey to Mordor with Gollum in the second of three Lord of The Rings movies.

Available September 1
The Saint (1997)

A hired thief gets more than he bargained for when he ends up in the middle of a plot to take down the Russian government.

Available September 1
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

Dispatcher Walter Garber (Denzel Washington) must save an entire subway train of New Yorkers after it gets hijacked by a group of armed men.

Available September 1
The Walking Dead: Season 9 (2018-2019)

The journey continues for a group of survivors in the wake of a zombie apocalypse.

Available September 1
Uncle Naji in UAE (2019)

A boys trip goes from fun to horrible in the middle of the mountains.

Available September 1
You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008)

After faking his death, and Israeli soldier builds a new life a hair stylist.

Available September 1
The World We Make (2019)

An equestrian and footballer's relationship becomes tense when their small town becomes resistant to their mixed-race relationship.

Available September 4
Archibald's Next Big Thing (2009)

"Archibald is an extraordinary young chicken who lives in the moment and 'yes-ands' his way through life. Inspired by the acclaimed children’s book." - Netflix

Available September 6
Article 15 (2019)

A drama based on the 2014 Badaun gangrape and murder case.

Available September 6
Elite: Season 2 (2019)

"In the wake of a classmate's death, a student vanishes, allegiances shift, new friends join the drama, and dark secrets become too difficult to contain." - Netflix

Available September 6
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 (2019)

"Tupac, Biggie, Lil' Kim and Jay-Z blaze a trail into the '90s as insiders sling the straight-up truth on the culture's most iconic rappers and rhymes." - Netflix

Available September 6
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 (2019)

"Now living and working in LA, Jack hopes to convince a reluctant Michael to move to the U.S. by showing him what the American West has to offer." - Netflix

Available September 6
The Spy (2019)

"In the 1960s, Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent Eli Cohen goes deep undercover inside Syria on a perilous, years-long mission to spy for Mossad." - Netflix

Available September 6
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)

A polar bear heads out on a journey to rescue a stolen Chinese artifact.

Available September 9
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (2019)

"Stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster, Bill Burr, delivers a scathing review on the state of the world in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger. Filmed in front of a packed house at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, Burr dives into Michelle Obama’s book tour, the problem with male feminists, his hang-ups on taking a bath, and why his personality is affecting his marriage.

Available September 10
Eat Pray Love (2010)

A woman drops her whole life and marriage in order to travel the world and find herself.

Available September 10
Evelyn (2019)

"A man and his two siblings take an epic walk from Scotland to London to find peace and acceptance 12 years after their brother's death by suicide." - Netflix

Available September 10
Shameless: Season 9 (2019)

The most recent season of the show about the Gallagher family, who must look after themselves in lieu of their alcoholic father.

Available September 10
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 (2019)

"Six strangers share a fabulous house in Tokyo, looking for love while living under the same roof. With no script, what happens next is all up to them." - Netflix

Available September 10
The I-Land (2019)

"Wiped clean of memories and thrown together, a group of strangers fight to survive harsh realities – and the island that traps them."

Available September 12
The Mind, Explained (2019)

"From dreaming to anxiety disorders, discover what's happening inside your brain with this illuminating documentary series." - Netflix

Available September 12
Turbo (2013)

A garden snail finds himself in the running to compete in the Indy 500.

Available September 12
The Chef Show: Volume 2 (2019)

"Cooking is a journey. And making a meal is about more than just food. It’s about appreciating friends, family and tradition. An opportunity to come together. To learn, to share and to celebrate different flavors, cultures and people. In The Chef Show actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically acclaimed film Chef to embark on a new adventure. The two friends experiment with their favorite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world." - Netflix

Available September 13
Head Count (2018)

A weekend trip to Joshua Tree ends up going awry when a group of teens accidentally summon a dark presence.

Available September 13
Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea (2019)

"In this documentary, Chelsea Handler explores how white privilege impacts American culture — and the ways it’s benefited her own life and career." - Netflix

Available September 13
I'm Sorry: Season 2 (2019)

Life shakes the confident facade built by a comedy writer and mother.

Available September 13
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (2019)

"Ikoma and the Iron Fortress take their fight to the battlegrounds of Unato, joining the alliance to reclaim the region from the kabane horde." - Netflix

Available September 13
The Ranch: Part 7 (2019)

"While Colt tries to reconcile with Abby, Beau navigates the challenges of aging and Luke seeks his family's forgiveness." - Netflix

Available September 13
Tall Girl (2019)

"Jodi (Ava Michelle) has always been the tallest girl in school — and she's always been uncomfortable with it. After slouching her way through life for 16 years and being made fun of by classmates, Jodi meets Stig (Luke Eisner), a seemingly perfect Swedish foreign exchange student who's even taller than she is. Jodi's new crush turns her world upside down and throws her into a surprising love triangle, but with the help of her two best friends (Griffin Gluck, Anjelika Washington) as well as her beauty queen sister Harper (Sabrina Carpenter), Jodi comes to realize that she's far more than her insecurities about her appearance have led her to believe. TALL GIRL, director Nzingha Stewart’s first feature film, is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story about finding the confidence to stop slouching and stand tall." - Netflix

Available September 13
Unbelievable (2019)

"Based on real events, a teen reports and eventually recants her reported rape, while two female detectives, states away, investigate evidence that could reveal the truth." - Netflix

Available September 13
We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Family tragedy has driven a family into isolation, but the arrival of their cousin threatens both their fortune and their secret.

Available September 14
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison (2019)

"On the 50th Anniversary of Johnny Cash's famous prison concert, Los Tigres del Norte return to Folsom prison to tell stories through music." - Netflix

Available September 15
Steal a Pencil for Me (2007)

A documentary about 1943 Holland under Nazi occupation, and an unlikely love story.

Available September 15
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1 (2019)

The shocking documentary series that brought to light R. Kelly's heinous alleged crimes against women and minors.

Available September 15
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (2017)

An exploration of the life of Clive Davis through accounts from people like Paul Simon, Carlos Santana, and Bruce Springsteen.

Available September 17
The Last Kids on Earth (2019)

"When zombies and monsters invade his hometown, a scrappy boy teams up with his friends to survive the apocalypse. Based on the popular book series." - Netflix

Available September 17
Come and Find Me (2016)

While tracking down his missing girlfriend, a man discovers more than he ever wanted.

Available September 18
Océans (2009)

An exploration of the world under the ocean, and a meditation on the wonders that are disappearing.

Available September 19
Between Two Ferns: The Movie (2019)

"Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show "Between Two Ferns" and uploaded it to Funny or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years." - Netflix

Available September 20
Criminal (2019)

"This revolutionary procedural comprises 12 unique stories set in 4 different countries: France, Spain, Germany and the UK. It takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. This stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects." - Netflix

Available September 20
Daddy Issues (2018)

After falling in love with her Instagram crush, an artist learns a secret.

Available September 20
Disenchantment: Part 2 (2019)

"High-spirited Princess Bean walks through hell to save a friend, learns about a mystical destiny set for her, and helps restore her father's kingdom." - Netflix

Available September 20
Fastest Car: Season 2 (2019)

"Extremely expensive supercars take on massively modified undercover speed demons, including Hondas, Fords, Oldsmobiles and even a Mini Cooper." - Netflix

Available September 20
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (2019)

"From Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala) comes Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, a new three-part documentary that explores the mind and motivations of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates. After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man's life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft. Interweaving these endeavors with personal moments, Inside Bill’s Brain draws on interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family, and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it." - Netflix

Available September 20
Las del hockey (2019)

"The passionate members of a women's roller-hockey team strive to keep their team afloat." - Netflix

Available September 20
Sarah's Key (2010)

A journalist becomes attached while researching a young girl and her family who wer caught up in the 1942 Vel' d'Hiv Roundup.

Available September 21
Team Kaylie (2019)

"After a brush with the law, teenage celebrity billionaire Kaylie Konrad is court-ordered to lead an inner-city wilderness club." - Netflix

Available September 23
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018)

Set in nuclear winter, Apocalypse is a crossover between the first and third seasons of Brian Murphy's horror anthology series.

Available September 24
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (2019)

"Ventriloquist and renowned comedy star Jeff Dunham talks parenting and pink eye, all the while skewering political correctness as only he can, in his second Netflix Original stand-up comedy special, Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself. Filmed at the American Airlines Center in his hometown, Dallas, Texas, Dunham is literally beside himself with his posse of unusual suspects: Walter, Bubba J, Peanut, José Jalapeño on a Stick, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, and newest addition Larry - the high strung, chain-smoking, on-again, off-again personal advisor to the President." - Netflix

Available September 24
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 (2019)

"Abstract: The Art of Design returns to take you beyond blueprints into the art, science, and philosophy of design. The series goes inside the minds of the world’s greatest designers, showcasing the most inspiring visionaries from a variety of disciplines whose work shapes our culture and future." - Netflix

Available September 25
Birders (2019)

"Border walls are no barriers to birds — or the people on both sides fighting to protect them." - Netflix

Available September 25
El recluso (2019)

"An ex-Marine poses as an inmate inside a Mexican prison in order to infiltrate a gang suspected of kidnapping a U.S. judge's teen daughter." - Netflix

Available September 25
Furie (2019)

An ex-gangster has started a new life with her daughter, but after her daughter is kidnapped she's forced back into the dark world of her past life.

Available September 25
Glitch: Season 3 (2019)

"More people rise from the grave and old friends become new threats as the mystery — and danger — intensifies in Yoorana." - Netflix

Available September 25
Explained: Season 2 (2019)

"The billionaire boom. Athleisure wear. The lure of cults. Explore current events and social trends with this compelling, celebrity-narrated series." - Netflix

Available September 26
The Grandmaster (2013)

The story of Bruce Lee's trainer, Ip Man (Tony Leung).

Available September 26
Bard of Blood (2019)

"Kabir Anand is settling into his new life as a Shakespeare professor in the remote mountains of Panchgani when a call from the PMO thrusts him back into the world he is trying to forget. A brilliant agent who served under the recently murdered Sadiq Sheikh, Kabir was expelled from RAW because of a disastrous mission in Balochistan ten years prior. Kabir must now revisit those ghosts, avenge his mentor and face his deadliest enemies back in Balochistan while racing against time to save both his country and his long lost love. Based on the book by Bilal Siddiqui, the series is scheduled to launch in 2019 on Netflix." - Netflix

Available September 27
Dragons: Rescue Riders (2019)

"In the new Netflix original series, Hiccup and Toothless lead the Dragon Riders as they soar beyond the borders of Berk and discover the mysterious Dragon eye -- an ancient artifact filled with secrets that will lead them to new lands filled with undiscovered dragons. But the heroes find themselves pursued by marauding dragonhunters, who will stop at nothing to seize the power of the Dragon Eye." - Netflix

Available September 27
El marginal: Season 3

"A cop goes undercover in a tough prison while looking for the daughter of a powerful judge who’s been kidnapped by a gang." - Netflix

Available September 27
In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)

"In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer's crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke's obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. Directed by Jim Mickle and also starring Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman, IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON is a genre-blending psychological thriller that examines the power of time, and how its passing can either bring us together or tear us apart." - Netflix

Available September 27
Locked Up: Season 4 (2019)

A new director and a jailer-turned-inmate arrive at Cruz del Norte. Zulema is reunited with a long-lost relative, while Sole gets life-changing news.

Available September 27
The Politician (2019)

"Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image. Full of comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy's The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician." - Netflix

Available September 27
Skylines (2019)

"In Frankfurt, a young and gifted hip-hop producer gets the chance of a lifetime when he signs with Skyline Records. But the worlds of music, organized crime and high finance collide when the label owner’s gangster brother returns from exile to claim his share." - Netflix

Available September 27
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury (2019)

"In a desolate post-apocalyptic wasteland, a noble few wage war against their oppressors. The odds are stacked. But hope for a brighter future means that all is not yet lost." - Netflix

Available September 27
Gotham: Season 5 (2019)

Detective James Gordon's quest to overcome corruption in the years before Batman rises to superhero status.

Available September 30
Mo Gilligan: Momentum (2019)

"Comedian Mo Gilligan blends smooth moves and sharp humor as he riffs on humble beginnings, family dynamics and the complex art of dancing in the club."

Available September 30
