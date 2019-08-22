Warning: Mentions of sexual violence and heavy drug use are ahead.
Only two of our pals at Liberty High School get a new sibling in 13 Reasons Why season 2: Clay (Dylan Minnette) & Justin (Brandon Flynn). But don't go sending congratulations just yet, because sometimes drug addict Justin isn't adopted by the Jensens for any sweet, sentimental reason. It's actually about saving his life. Here's what that means, in case you need a refresher:
In Season 1, Justin Doesn't Stop Jessica's Rape
During season 1, Justin's then girlfriend Jessica (Alisha Boe) gets drunk and passes out and Justin leaves her on her bed. Bryce (Justin Prentice) happens to walk by, learns that Jessica is passed out, and forces his way past Justin and then rapes her. Justin is drunk and feels powerless to stop Bryce in the moment and he just lets it happen, an event that sends major shockwaves through everyone involved (including Katherine Langford's Hannah, who accidentally finds herself hiding in the closet and bearing witness).
Advertisement
In Season 2, Justin Turns To Drugs
By the time season 2 rolls around, Justin is having an incredibly difficult time dealing with the guilt he feels over this and turns to drugs. When the season picks up he's run away from home and is living out on the streets, but Clay tracks him down (so he can testify against Bryce during the Baker family's trial against the school). Before this can happen, though, Justin has to completely detox and he does that at Clay's house, hiding out in his room and away from his parents. Later, Sheri (Ajiona Alexus) comes to help, too.
When the Jensens finally discover that Justin is detoxing upstairs they are less than thrilled about it, but agree to let him stay (Justin doesn't want to return home to his mother and her abusive boyfriend). Justin tries to see Jessica, but she explains she wants nothing to do with him, and this drives him to go buy more heroin, his drug of choice.
Justin Is Arrested, Then Adopted
After Justin testifies against Bryce, he and Jessica (who have sort of mended things) decide to go to the police station to report him, again, but unfortunately this leads Justin to be arrested, too, since he was technically an accomplice in her rape. He's sentenced to six months probation and juvenile detention, and Mrs. Jensen files for emergency custody of him. In order for him to graduate high school, and not become a ward of the state, Clay tells Justin that his parents are willing to adopt him, which Justin accepts.
Advertisement
Justin Is Still Addicted To Heroin
The only thing is that Justin isn't clean at the end of season 2. He's still using heroin and trying to keep it a secret from everyone (including his new family), but we all know that's going to come crashing down sometime in season 3.
It'll be interesting to see how Justin is adapting to his life as a new Jensen, and just how he's going to beat his addiction once and for all.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement