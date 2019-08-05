It's finally here: the summer branch of Bachelor Nation, a.k.a. season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise is upon us. As such, contestants, mostly from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and Hannah Brown’s recently concluded season of The Bachelorette, are about to stroll onto the sands of Sayulita, Mexico hoping to return to The States with a successful relationship.
While veritable franchise stars like Demi Burnett, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and John Paul Jones were shoe-ins, there are also plenty of other Bachelor Nation favorites who pop up, including Bachelor in Paradise first-timer Sydney Lotuaco. She was announced in the first batch of cast members arriving on the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, having eliminated herself from Colton's Bachelor season. But, it's been a while since we've seen her on our screens, so it's okay if you need a little reminder of what makes Sydney Sydney.
Advertisement
Sydney, a professional dancer, stood out on night one of The Bachelor by showing off some of her dance moves to Colton. She also admitted that she quit her job to come meet the Bachelor — something many contestants do, but don't really come right out with. Although the two seemed to hit it off the first night, things cooled off and Sydney wasn’t shown with Colton as often. Fast forward to week six, and as Colton’s other relationships started to progress, Sydney became frustrated and questioned the Bachelor’s feelings for her. Ultimately, Sydney decided their relationship wasn’t going to work out, and she became the second contestant that season to remove herself from the show.
She didn’t make a love connection with Colton, but Sydney’s Bachelor experience yielded something possibly better: strong friendships with the other women on her season. Based on her Sydney's public Instagram page, she appears to be closest to Tayshia Adams, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, and Kirpa Sudick.
She has posted a few pictures with the three of them and has mentioned that they are her closest friendships in interviews, including one on Huffpost's Here To Make Friends podcast. But outside of that trio, Sydney seems to be friendly with her Paradise castmates too, especially on Twitter, where she recently defended her co-star from Colton's season and Paradise, Demi Burnett, who has withstood homophobic attacks since coming out as bisexual in the Bachelor in Paradise trailer. In response to Demi posting a hateful DM she received from a Bachelor fan, Sydney wrote:
Advertisement
"IT IS 2019!! First of all The fact that person is still using the F term is so derogatory and ignorant, second of all people are allowed to and should love anyone they want to. Less hate more love GOODBYE."
IT IS 2019!! First of all The fact that person is still using the F term is so derogatory and ignorant, second of all people are allowed to and should love anyone they want to. Less hate more love GOODBYE.— Sydney Lotuaco (@SydneyLotuaco) July 24, 2019
On a less serious note, she also played out a little scene about her and Dylan Barbour taking an Uber to join Paradise after the trailer dropped and she later razzed her co-star Chris Bukowski for retweeting his own tweet.
The audience didn’t get the chance to learn a lot about Sydney when she was on The Bachelor because she wasn’t involved in any of the drama, though we occasionally got glimpses of her personality in tags on The Bachelor (a.k.a. funny moments played at the end of episodes that didn't quite fit the plot).
One thing we can be sure of after seeing how she handled her lack of connection with Colton (see: being forward and communicative), it’s almost certain that Sydney won’t be afraid to speak up if she finds someone she is into in Paradise. She was one of the few women on Colton’s season to confront him about her perception that he was spending too much bandwidth on women who didn't take the process seriously, so if there's one thing Sydney is about, it's looking at this whole endeavor as very real, and very sincere.
Advertisement