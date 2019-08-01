Chris Harrison Says The Biggest Bachelor Expenses Are Condoms & STD Tests

It turns out those trips to Latvia and all of Luke P.'s trips back and forth to the mansion are not the things from the Bachelor franchise that rack up the highest costs. When Chris Harrison appeared on Wednesday night's episode of Lights Out With David Spade, fellow guest Kaley Cuoco asked about another vital part of the series that's apparently a bigger strain on ABC and Warner Bros.' wallet: contraception.
"What is the condom budget on the show?" Cuoco asked after they rehashed the events of Tuesday night's Bachelorette finale.
"That and the STD test—easily the biggest expense," Harrison replied, with seemingly every ounce of seriousness.
As it should be! Our most recent Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, was loud and proud about being sexually active, revealing that she and Peter Weber had sex four times in a windmill. Judging by the trailer for the new season of Bachelor In Paradise, things get just as steamy on the island. Even for instances like Colton Underwood's season, during which he was a virgin, there was likely someone on hand to make sure his Fantasy Suites didn't result in a late-night CVS run.
While the show makes sure things never get too TMI, it is good to know that while the antics on our screen may be messy, the sex itself is safe.
