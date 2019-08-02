"I don't want to criticize Western medicine, especially because I have always been so healthy. I'm so thankful that these treatments exist and that there are protocols that extend the lives of so many people who have this illness. But personally, when I was about 16, I started feeling like I needed to heal myself differently. I started feeling a very strong instinct that sometimes led me to disobey my doctors. I wanted to try other types of alternative therapies that seemed irrational, yet attracted me. Following this instinct has really worked for me physically, psychologically, and spiritually, and it helped me to understand that these different aspects of health are all interconnected. I wish that more people could be exposed to these other modes of healing, that more people knew that they exist — not as a replacement for anything but as a supplement."