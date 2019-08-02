The Best Psychological Dramas For When You Need A True Mind Melt

A good psychological thriller makes audiences ask themselves questions. Psychological dramas, however, get in your head in a unique way. These movies challenge you, keep you on edge, and make you consider the most significant questions humanity has to offer.
What is truth? Do the ends always justify the means? How in control are we, really, of our lives?
Luce is one such movie. In Julius Onah's film, out August 2, 2019, a family faces off against a teacher (Octavia Spencer) who claims that popular, smart high school student Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is prone to violence. As Luce's parents Amy (Naomi Watts) and Peter (Tim Roth) fight for Luce's reputation, they must confront uncomfortable truths about their son and the society they brought him into when they adopted him years ago. Is any of this their fault?
The complexities of the film make it a heavy watch, but they may be exactly what you're in the mood for. Ahead, we rounded up the most mind-bending psychological dramas. We promise you'll be thinking about them long after the credits roll.