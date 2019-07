"Old Town Road" Just Broke An Impossible Record, With Mariah Carey's Approval

Lil Nas X hasn't just taken his horse to the Old Town Road, but all the way to the top of the charts. The single broke Billboard's Hot 100 record the other day after the Billy Ray Cyrus collab remained number one for 17 straight weeks — beating out Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's 1995 duet "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber's 2017 single "Despacito," who both reached a respective 16 weeks. Carey, always graceful, took the news not just in stride, but with a public congratulations on Twitter, literally passing the Tik Tok singer the torch.