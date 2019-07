When Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate a few months ago, those living nearby, which includes royal staff, were reportedly given a list of rules. These were the do’s and don’ts of how to act around the royal couple, which included, “Don't approach or instigate conversation if you see the Royal couple.” But, “Do say 'Good Morning' or some other pleasantry if they speak to you.” And, to be honest, the note for no neighbor to “ask to see baby Archie or ask to babysit” seems like a logical one — not just for those living next door to the royals, but anyone.