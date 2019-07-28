Like Tiffany Haddish before her, Khloé Kardashian is going on a girls trip. On next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she’s heading to Turks and Caicos with her big sis Kourtney, her baby girl True, and some other friends. But as this KUWTK season 17 teaser reveals, Khloé’s a little afraid of this girls weekend. This is definitely a case for the FBI, but since they’re busy, we’ll get to the bottom of it.
“I don’t know, I’m not nervous,” Khloé said shortly after landing in the teaser clip. “I’ve never been around that many girls for like five days.” Funny, really, since Khloé seems to always be surrounded by her momager, Kris Jenner, her four KarJenner sisters, and her besties Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray.
Advertisement
So, why is Khloé so afraid of girls trips? It appears she’s worried that not everyone will get along. “Is there any, like, girls that don’t like each other?” she asks Kourtney, only to find out there is some infighting going on. To be fair, who wants to go on a girls trip with a bunch of women who are feuding?
Not to mention, Khloé has already fought her fair share of battles this past season with the whole Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson debacle. So maybe she just wanted a little peace and quiet and tequila. Not to mention, some high jumping off an abandoned ship crawling with sea urchins, which may or may not be scarier than any girl feud. Seriously, it’s a real toss-up.
Advertisement