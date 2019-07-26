Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood wants you to have a particular type of weekend. It's similar to the feeling of a cowboy walking into the bar as all heads turn his way combined with the dance floor of a sock hop, plus murder. And weirdly, it's a vibe? Whether you already saw the Quentin Tarantino movie and are looking for a way to prolong that Brad Pitt/Leonardo DiCaprio goodness or need to pass the time until you can gather enough compatriots to take over a whole movie theater row, the soundtrack is half the magic.
It's got Neil Diamond, Simon & Garfunkel, José Feliciano, and a whole lot of hidden gems making up the 35 songs that Spotify has helpfully compiled into one big playlist. For instance, would you ever have expected Riff Raff to make an appearance immediately after i Cantori Moderni Di Alessandroni? There's truly something for everyone and, for color, they've also thrown in a handful of the old-timey advertisements from the movie, including an extremely tempting one for root beer.
Ahead is every song that appears on the soundtrack for Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood, from "California Dreamin'" to "Numero Uno Cologne Advertisement." What else could you want?