Jeffrey Epstein Is On Suicide Watch After He Was Found Semi-Conscious In His Jail Cell

Billionaire investor Jeffrey Epstein was found injured and semi-conscious in his jail cell after a possible suicide attempt or assault, NBC New York reported. Epstein, who is currently being held at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City during his trial, is now on suicide watch, sources say.
Many details of the incident are still unclear, as investigators are piecing together exactly what happened. Sources close to the investigation who spoke to NBC New York said the 66-year-old was found in fetal position inside his cell with marks on his neck. While one source claimed his injuries weren’t serious and that Epstein may be attempting to get a transfer, two sources said Epstein may have attempted to hang himself. A fourth source speculated he may have been assaulted by another inmate.
Advertisement
According to two sources, investigators questioned inmate Nicholas Tartaglione in relation to the occurrence. Tartaglione is a former Westchester County police officer who is accused of killing four men in 2016 as part of a cocaine distribution conspiracy.
Bruce Barket, an attorney for Tartaglione, rejected the claim that his client may have assaulted Epstein. "They are in the same unit and doing well," Barket told NBC New York. Barket said both inmates have complained about the conditions inside the Manhattan jail, including rodents and flooding. Refinery29 reached out to Barket for comment.
Epstein was denied bail on July 18; prosecutors argued the wealthy Manhattan financier was a flight risk after a raid of Epstein’s mansion turned up piles of cash, diamonds, and a passport under a different name in a locked safe. His lawyers appealed the decision on Monday.
Epstein is accused of running a sex-trafficking ring and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls for years. He has pleaded not guilty. His next court date is set for July 31.
Advertisement