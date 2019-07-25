Jeffrey Epstein Is On Suicide Watch After He Was Found Semi-Conscious In His Jail Cell

Many details of the incident are still unclear, as investigators are piecing together exactly what happened. Sources close to the investigation who spoke to NBC New York said the 66-year-old was found in fetal position inside his cell with marks on his neck. While one source claimed his injuries weren’t serious and that Epstein may be attempting to get a transfer, two sources said Epstein may have attempted to hang himself. A fourth source speculated he may have been assaulted by another inmate.