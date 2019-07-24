It all began with an app called “This Is Your Digital Life,” which led users to a survey to create a psychological profile. Sounds harmless enough, right? Well, because of how the app was designed, it was able to collect personal data from users, but also other users in their social network, which included the user’s public profile, page likes, birthday and current city, and in some cases personal messages. While that certainly could be the end of this story — where an app just has a ton of information about you by accident — this information was then sold to Cambridge Analytica and was used for targeted ads during the 2016 presidential campaign with candidates like Ted Cruz and Donald Trump shelling out millions of dollars for this private information.