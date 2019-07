During the early days of his campaign, Cruz hired Cambridge Analytica. When he won the Iowa Caucus, they congratulated Cruz in a press release saying: "We are thrilled to be part of Senator Cruz's impressive victory in Iowa. The Cruz campaign has shown a unique understanding and appreciation for data analytics and our product offering in particular." The release, from Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica, continues, "One of the keys to our success together is the trust that we've developed with one another, with our relationship going back several years. Our data scientists and consultants have been embedded in the campaign headquarters in Houston, allowing us to deploy our technology in the most effective way possible." Cambridge Analytica and Cruz would continue to work together during his presidential campaign.