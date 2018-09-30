After That Major Breach, Should You Skip Reconnecting Your Apps To Facebook?

If you’re like us, you’ve spent the past week logging in and out of Facebook. Thanks to the latest Facebook security breach, the constant logging in and out has made it annoying to use sites and apps that rely on Facebook Connect. Apps like Bumble, Spotify, and Instagram all connect using your Facebook account. Can you still use your favorite apps but bypass Facebook entirely?
Well, the answer is a little tricky. Some apps, like Tinder, require a Facebook account login and will not work otherwise. You can’t untether Facebook from these apps, because they are powered by the data they pull from your Facebook account. It’s how you’re able to see your crush’s workplace on their Tinder profile. No Facebook, no swiping. Others, like Snapchat, allow you to use a Twitter or Google login, as well as a separate email address that may or may not be associated with other social media accounts. This means that you can stay logged out of Facebook and still be able to use the service.
That said, a lot of apps and sites want to access your Facebook account, in order to pull data to flesh out the app’s contents. Instagram, for example, really likes being connected to your Facebook account, and not just because it’s owned by Facebook. It’s so you can easily share photos directly from app onto your Facebook timeline. It will also show you Facebook friends that you’re not following on Instagram, so that you can add those folks. This feature is especially helpful when searching for your distant cousin’s Instagram account without knowing their handle or email address. You don’t need a Facebook account to use Instagram — but it helps you get the most out of the app.
For some apps, you don't need to use your Facebook login if you don’t want to. With the security breach, you may even feel safer not connecting them to Facebook. But you’ll lose some social functionality within the app. According to Wired, there is currently some evidence to suggest that malicious third-parties can hack into your apps and steal your Facebook data, but Facebook insists that it is working to patch that vulnerability. When it comes to safety, the answer it really up to you.
