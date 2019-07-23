On the other side of the coin we have Brittany Kaiser. She used to be a business director at Cambridge Analytica and, from what we’re reminded in the documentary, can be vaguely linked to WikiLeaks, Julian Assange and the Hillary Clinton email controversy. Prior to Cambridge Analytica, she worked as an intern on the Barack Obama campaign which, save for using social media to drive engagement, is a long way from the Republican Cruz and Trump campaigns she later helped lead to success with CA. We meet her 'somewhere in Thailand' and she gives her interview while in a glorious, resort-looking pool. The vagueness of her location is because she "has information that the Brexit campaigns and the Trump campaign could’ve been conducted illegally, and so for my own safety I don’t need a geolocation of where she is."