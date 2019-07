There’s a complicated web of involvement that links Cambridge Analytica to Facebook , the Trump campaign and Leave.EU, but the two key players you're going to want to pay attention to in the film sit at opposite ends of the spectrum. We meet David Carroll, associate professor at Parsons School of Design in New York, who teaches digital media and app development. He says he realised that the "digital traces of ourselves are being mined into a trillion dollar a year industry." What does that mean? It means David picked up on the fact that our digital footprints don’t just evaporate into thin air once we’ve made them. Shadows of our transactions, habits and actions live on after we log out, and companies able to access this information can use it for whatever they want, without us really knowing about it. It could result in more of those annoyingly applicable holiday ads, or the type of personalised propaganda that worked in favour of the likes of team Trump and Brexit – it just depends on who buys the information and what they intend to do with it.