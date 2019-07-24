This time of year — when the heat has reached obscene levels — is the perfect time to burrow yourself in a, air-conditioned room and binge-watch all those TV shows and movies you've had on your list. But while you have a slew of exciting titles coming to Netflix this August to look forward to, it also means that it's time to say goodbye to many of your favorites.
Some guilty pleasure rom-coms are on their way out — notably A Cinderella Story and its two Chad Michael Murray-less sequels, as well as Love, Rosie and Just Friends. Also leaving with them are Good Will Hunting, The DaVinci Code, No Country For Old Men, and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
The good news is that we're not losing many big-name TV shows — in fact, we're gaining many more new seasons of beloved shows like Mindhunter, GLOW, and Dear White People. So pay your respects to these titles and say your goodbyes, because it's out with the old and in with the new.