Chris Harrison Breaks His Silence On Allegations Against Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss

Host Chris Harrison has responded to the accusations against Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss, telling E! News that production is "taking them very serious." Earlier this month, The Blast published the emergency domestic violence restraining order Laura Fleiss filed against the creator on July 16. In it, she alleged that he attacked her during the July 4 weekend in their Hawaii home when she was ten weeks pregnant, demanding that she get an abortion. The altercation was caught on their security camera.
Mike Fleiss has denied the accusations, and Harrison made a point to distance them from the franchise, and insisted the allegations are not related any misconduct on the show, such as the 2017 Bachelor In Paradise incident that involved putting production on hold.
"That was a production situation, something that happened on our set having to do with our show and was relative to our production," Harrison explained to the outlet. "Mike Fleiss and his situation is completely different. It is a very personal, private matter between he, his wife, his kids, his family and is outside of production."
Harrison said production is currently looking into the allegations, echoing a statement Warner Bros. previously gave to Refinery29: "We are aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them.”
"Beyond that, I really don't have any comment," Harrison continued. "It wouldn't be right for me to have any more comment beyond that right now. We will wait and see until anymore facts come in. I believe them that they are taking this very serious and looking into this."
Shortly after the accusations, news broke that the couple are filing for divorce. Mike Fleiss is reportedly requesting joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son, Benjamin.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
