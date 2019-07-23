Your days of having to drive or walk to get your Starbucks fix are numbered. The company announced today that by early 2020, the whole country will be able to order Starbucks for delivery through Uber Eats.
This means the experiment that Starbucks began in late 2018, introducing Uber Eats delivery in 11 U.S. cities, has worked swimmingly. You can currently get your afternoon Cloud Macchiato delivered to your door in Miami, Seattle, Boston, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County, Houston, and Dallas. The rest of the country has been SOL, forced to procure their own White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino to improve their day.
“Partnering with Uber Eats helps us take another step towards bringing Starbucks to customers wherever they are," Roz Brewer (really!) Starbucks group president and chief operating officer said in a press release.
The announcement doesn't mean this is available immediately, so check back with Uber Eats or Starbucks for an update in the coming months.
If you haven't yet been able to take advantage of this almost-too-convenient service, here are some details you might want to know: You can order 95% of the regular Starbucks menu through the Uber Eats app on Android or iPhone. Just as if you were at the store, you can customize your drinks — so you can go all out with that Venti iced coffee with three pumps of mocha and almond milk. What you won't get are points towards your Starbucks Rewards. Also, they'll probably spell your name right on your order. Is that a loss or a feature? We can't decide.
