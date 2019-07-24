HBO's Share Illuminates The Reality Of Being A Teenage Girl In A Totally New Way

“To me, the question when writing is, how can you show the best of intentions lead to the worst of behavior? I think that is the only way to change behavior is to acknowledge that every person and every news story could be you. Every person who does inconceivable things could be you. That person is a human being and made that choice based on a culmination of experiences and pressures and context that created the person they’ve become. I don’t that to excuse any of the bad behavior because hurtful things are hurtful things, and it doesn’t make them any better to have had good intentions. Intentions are not enough. It’s more to say that I think you do more good for people on both sides of a painful equation by identifying a problem we can do something about and humanizing these people.”