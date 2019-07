HBO's Share Illuminates The Reality Of Being A Teenage Girl In A Totally New Way

Before writing the script, Bianco read and followed 35 to 40 different cases, and spoke with six girls, two perpetrators, their families, and a range of experts to see all angles of the aftermath of a sexual assault. Because of this, Share feels almost like a documentary. Most of the time, the camera is fully focused on Barreto (who last appeared in Amazon’s Hanna ) as 16-year-old Mandy, a star student and athlete who wakes up one morning after a particularly boozy high school party to an avalanche of texts asking her about a certain video going around. In it, a group of guys — friends of hers; guys she’s kissed and flirted with and befriended and trusts — are gathered around her passed-out body. Her pants are down, and she’s face down on the ground. They’re laughing. The video cuts off. From there, Mandy spends the next few days, then weeks, trying to figure out what happened that night because she can’t remember anything except for waking up alone in her own front yard. The film is less about the consequences for the boys who filmed her, and messed with her, but about Mandy’s silent and determined journey to figure out the truth.