Ryan Murphy can't stop. He's currently working on the two next seasons of American Crime Story, and apparently he's thinking three steps ahead on American Horror Story as well. That's not even mentioning Scream Queens and whatever else he has coming down the pipe.
Murphy was speaking at a panel for Scream Queens and American Horror Story at EW's PopFest when he broke some intriguing news.
"We do know what we're going to do," Murphy told the Los Angeles crowd. "It's not going to be next season, but we are going to do a season that's a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre."
That would certainly make much more explicit his assertion that all the AHS seasons are linked. He says that it's out of the conceptual stage to some degree; they've already started contacting actors and working out scheduling.
"“I’ve [already] started going to actors from both of the seasons, quietly, saying, ‘I think in this window, if you could fit us in,’” Murphy told the crowd. “So yeah, it’s fun. It’s weird.”
Fun and weird are perfect descriptors of Murphy's oeuvre. He's already proved adept at blending genres, plots, and everything else you can think of. We're excited to see whatever he's brewing up.
