However, that doesn’t mean that Piz couldn’t make an appearance in season 4. There’s one moment where Veronica’s former flame does get name-checked, by none other than Logan. After Leo (Max Greenfield), another former boyfriend-ish of Veronica (they were super, super casual) shows up with a pizza looking for help, he and Logan spend some time hanging out. When Veronica shows up and finds Leo and Logan together, Logan makes a joke that “Piz is in the back.” He, sadly, is not.