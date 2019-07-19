Every Veronica Mars Celebrity & Character Cameo From Season 4

Warning: There are slight spoilers ahead for Veronica Mars season 4 on Hulu.
While the big ticket moments of Hulu's Veronica Mars revival will undoubtedly involve Veronica (Kristen Bell) and Logan (Jason Dohring) getting steamy and Keith Mars' (Enrico Colantoni) banter with his Number One Daughter, it wouldn't be a proper return to Neptune without a few sneaky familiar faces. Luckily, Veronica Mars has celebrity cameos and drop-ins from a few characters from the original series that sweeten the deal.
The deal is already pretty sweet though, as the new season picks up after the 2014 Veronica Mars movie, which found our gal ditching her simple, perfect future as a big time lawyer with her now-ex boyfriend and This American Life producer Piz (Chris Lowell). Veronica has gone back to her roots, working with Keith to solve crimes in their seedy beach hometown. When the new season starts, yet another huge crime wave is hitting Neptune, and the culprits aim to legitimately hurt a lot of people, including Veronica and Keith.
Of course, with so much action going on in this darker, twistier new season, you might miss a few folks (or you know, need your memory jogged since it's been over a decade since the original series aired). You probably haven't spent the last 12 years cataloguing all of Veronica's past foes, vice principals, and cohorts.
Don't worry, we did.