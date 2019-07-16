You can’t watch Veronica Mars without realizing the main character was never Veronica — it was inequality. Gender inequality was continually the root of the show’s biggest mysteries and Season 2 particularly examined social inequality. The best storylines of season 4 — like Matty — attempt to connect the girl Veronica was with the woman she is now. The revival of The Phoenix Landtrust, created by the now deceased youngest Casablancas brother and Veronica’s rapist, Cassidy “Beaver” Casablancas (Kyle Gallner) in season 2, was a perfect detail reminding us the Mars family has been fighting wealth inequality for over a decade. The class war at the root of season 4 feels like a grown-up version of earlier seasons’ tension, asking the same questions, but with nuance: What is the price of justice — and why can only the wealthy afford it? The victims that come from money — a politician’s son and a relative of a Mexican warlord — both had extra hired hands looking to solve their murder, while the rest of the victims seemed to be forgotten. Veronica was the sole investigator looking out for everyone, just like she was in season 2 when she was investigating the bus crash.