Could You Live In A House Where The Manson Family Murdered Everyone? It’s On The Market

So many horror films begin with an unassuming family or person moving into a cursed house where something terrible happened, only to realize that the place is cursed and everyone dies trying to escape.
Apparently, Hollywood real estate does not believe this film lore because the house where the Charles Manson family murdered two people is now for sale, according to People. For $1.98 million, a buyer can live in the two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home. The catch? It’s where Mason’s cult followers stabbed and killed Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969, and brutally left a carving fork sticking out of his stomach, according to the Washington Post. This happened the night after the Manson family broke into Roman Polanski’s home and stabbed his pregnant wife, Sharon Tate, to death. The house was listed on Redfin on July 10, just two weeks before Quentin Tarantino’s film about the time period and the events of the Manson murders, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, hits theaters.
Despite the house’s sordid history, real estate agent Robert Giambalvo said there is plenty of interest — and he had no qualms about putting it on the market.
“It’s just such a calm, peaceful, serene environment that I don’t think anybody cares about what happened a long time ago,” Giambalvo told the Los Angeles Times.
But let’s say someone buys the place. If they think they are being haunted, there are things they can do — like perform a cleansing ritual. Or, for the discerning consumer, there is a website that will tell you if anyone died in the house you’re thinking of buying, since state laws on disclosure vary wildly.
It turns out Giambalvo wasn’t wrong: he reported to the Times that after the first showing several agents said their clients were preparing offers on the house, which is valued just below market rate.
