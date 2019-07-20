Ryan Adams Speaks For The First Time Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ryan Adams has spoken publicly for the first time since he responded to allegations of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse in February of this year. “I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters. It’s what matters most,” he wrote in a series of Instagram posts Friday night. “I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time.”
Seven women came forward in the New York Times in February, including ex-wife Mandy Moore, former collaborator Phoebe Bridgers, and “Ava,” who remains unnamed because she was 14 at the time of the alleged abuse. After the news broke, more women came forward, supporting the allegations. Until Friday night, the last thing Adams had said publicly was, “To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.”
Advertisement
Since the allegations first emerged, Adams has denied them. "The picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period,” he said in a statement responding to the NYT exposé. It has since been radio silence from Adams, until yesterday.
Prior to Friday evening, Adams only had two photos on his Instagram. Now, the series of nine posts suggests he is in Los Angeles working on new music. Most of the posts are short video clips in the studio broken up by a selfie, a shot of the Hollywood sign obscured by one for 7-Eleven, and a nod to the music he has been listening to lately. But in one caption, Adams lays it all out there. He’s back, he has remembered why he got into music in the first place, and he wants people to believe women. “Believe Women. Believe Truth. But never give up on being part of solutions, and healing,” Adams writes.
View this post on Instagram
“I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters. It’s what matters most. I know who I am. What I am. It's time people know. Past time. All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for confusion, ignoring truths that destroy all the good in us. This madness and misunderstanding. There’s enough of that in this world My work was always meant to be a map for the lost. I’ve tried my best to be open and accountable. Not a billboard. I mean, maybe for being flawed. I’ve always wanted to help. I’m trying. So, soon... because it’s time to get back to what I do best. I’m here for the music, for the love and for making things better. I didn’t have an easy life. I lost my brother the day the Prisoner Tour ended. Every night wondering if he would be alive. He was proud of me. My family and my friends were there for that. And so many great fans. For the Meineres community who suffer every day. This music was for then. It mattered. And that was always for it to help. So let’s do that. THAT will matter. The amends made and things lost in the noise, that should’ve mattered too. I want to be a part of that healing. To go play have some great shows and put out these badass records. Believe Women. Believe Truth. But never give up on being part of solutions, and healing. I’ve lost friends who have passed away in this time of self reflection and silence. I can’t be like that. There’s been too much that mattered. Thank you for your kindness, your support and for this time I needed to decide how I could be a part of a better tomorrow for everybody. Sometimes that peace comes from opening yourself up. That’s who I want to be. Here’s to that. With love and with faith- In all of us and our best and our faults RA
Women in music aren’t too thrilled with Adams’ social media resurface, particularly him leading with the message that women should be believed while he appears to still under investigation by the FBI for allegedly engaged in sexually explicit communication with a minor. The FBI announced it had opened an investigation shortly after news of the misconduct broke.
Among Adams’ posts were snippets of new music from his album Big Colors. It was originally set to be released in April 2019, but was put on hold after the sexual misconduct allegations. “I want to be a part of that healing. To go play have some great shows and put out these badass records,” he wrote on Instagram. No new release date has been announced.
Advertisement