Ryan Adams Speaks For The First Time Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Prior to Friday evening, Adams only had two photos on his Instagram. Now, the series of nine posts suggests he is in Los Angeles working on new music . Most of the posts are short video clips in the studio broken up by a selfie, a shot of the Hollywood sign obscured by one for 7-Eleven, and a nod to the music he has been listening to lately. But in one caption, Adams lays it all out there. He’s back, he has remembered why he got into music in the first place, and he wants people to believe women. “Believe Women. Believe Truth. But never give up on being part of solutions, and healing,” Adams writes.