Pete Davidson's Favorite Body Parts Are His "Butthole Eyes"

Pete Davidson joined Tan France's for an episode of his Netflix YouTube show Dressing Funny to try out some (more) elevated looks. But, the duo ended up talking about the last thing you'd expect: Davidson's so-called "butthole eyes."
Last summer, when Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande, a publication wrote an article referring to his sunken eyes as "butthole eyes," prompting a sour tweet from Grande.
"y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease ...... right ? ..... like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure," she tweeted at the publication.
It turns out, this moment stuck with Davidson, because he brought it up during his discussion with France of another Grande-era relic: his BDE (Big Dick Energy).
"It's embarrassing," he said of the acronym. "I guess it's better that it's not the other way around."
"I've got one thing I want to put you in that might highlight...that," France said, but Davidson's mind went in a totally different direction.
"Yeah, you gonna bring out my nice butthole eyes?" he asked. "People say I have butthole eyes 'cause I don't sleep very much and I have Crohn's so my eyes turn different colors. I like it! I like my eyes. I like looking like a raccoon."
As a teenager, Davidson was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel disease that has no known cause but is theorized to be an immune system issue. The symptoms for Chrons include having sunken eyes due to dehydration. Or, as some would apparently call it, "butthole eyes."
Luckily, it sounds like Davidson owns it, and now he has France to help reach his full potential. Watch the episode of Dressing Funny below.
