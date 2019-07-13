YouTuber Ray Diaz Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

Fitness YouTuber and actor Ray Diaz, 33, has been arrested after being accused of sexual assault, according to a series of tweets from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Diaz, who first gained notoriety for posting workout videos and giving fitness advice on YouTube, was arrested Friday in San Diego after allegations of sexual assault, physical abuse, and sexual relations with a minor were made against him, according to a statement released by the LAPD. His bail has been reportedly set at $500,000.
"The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division detectives have made an arrest in connection to a recent sexual assault incident," the LAPD said in a statement.
The LAPD is aware of several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor. We take these allegations seriously. Currently, the Department has directed a group of investigators to look into these allegations.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 12, 2019
On Thursday, the LAPD tweeted that they were investigating allegations of sexual relations with a minor and physical abuse involving a social media personality, but Diaz remained unnamed until Friday. The investigation was reportedly set in motion after videos circulated online that appeared to show Diaz physically and verbally abusing YouTuber Angelica Salek, who was 16 years old at the time. Diaz and Salek allegedly dated for a year. Diaz’s Instagram and website have been set to private and he has yet to respond to the allegations. Refinery29 has reached out to Diaz’s representatives for comment.
LAPD’s chief of police, Michel Moore, responded to the news on Twitter, writing, “We thank the public for their outpouring of concern regarding this case. We are better when we share the responsibility of making sure every member of our community is safe.”
We thank the public for their outpouring of concern regarding this case. We are better when we share the responsibility of making sure every member of our community is safe. https://t.co/lICcjCUiwF— Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) July 13, 2019
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
