YouTuber Ray Diaz Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

On Thursday, the LAPD tweeted that they were investigating allegations of sexual relations with a minor and physical abuse involving a social media personality, but Diaz remained unnamed until Friday. The investigation was reportedly set in motion after videos circulated online that appeared to show Diaz physically and verbally abusing YouTuber Angelica Salek, who was 16 years old at the time. Diaz and Salek allegedly dated for a year . Diaz’s Instagram and website have been set to private and he has yet to respond to the allegations. Refinery29 has reached out to Diaz’s representatives for comment.