Baristas Have A Lot Of Feelings About The Tie-Dye Frappuccino

Baristas (and most of the internet) have known about Starbucks' new Tie-Dye Frappuccino for over a month now. While the official announcement was made today, Starbucks employees have been taking to the internet to share their feelings regarding the new concoction, namely, how complicated it is to make.
The Tie-Dye Frappuccino comes from a long line of super limited edition and outrageously whimsical Starbucks drinks. Like the Zombie Frappuccino or the more infamous Unicorn Frappuccino, these drinks are usually only available for a matter of days and are popular because of their Instagram potential. The way the Zombie Frappuccino makes brains out of whipped cream is simply masterful. The color-changing properties of the Unicorn Frappuccino were a spectacle in their own right. In short, these blended beverages are drinkable art. But they are also way more complicated to make than say your typical mocha.
Which is perhaps why some baristas, at least those who are vocal on social media, aren’t thrilled about the daunting task of making them. The newest Tie-Dye creation is no exception.
Please.... please, please for the love of god please, be nice to your barista when this stupid tie-dye Frappuccino comes out. It’s going to be a pain to make, and it is not going to look exactly like it does in the ads.— Lillirana (@LilliranaG) July 9, 2019
While the drink's promotional material depicts a golden yellow drink with explosive swirls of red and blue, insider intel suggests that the color contrast is hard to execute.
While it tastes good not exactly as advertised @StarbucksCanada #TieDyeFrappuccino pic.twitter.com/mSMwv4bak9— Ellen Whiteman (@chaosforoil) July 10, 2019
For the weeks leading up to today's release, baristas have shared their thoughts on how training went. They supported each other in the week leading up to the release on Reddit.
You should definitely try the drink for yourself, but be warned: When you walk into Starbucks to order the drink, be kind to your barista!
literally everyone tomorrow: omg can i try the tie dye frappuccino??— cryst 🍒 (@Witty1ove) July 10, 2019
every starbucks barista: sure! pic.twitter.com/ngE4efvFdY
If you order the tie dye Frappuccino when it launches, just know every barista working hates you.— sara (@besse_sara) July 8, 2019
Former baristas are beyond sympathetic, citing that they know from experience just how frustrating it can be to have to make so many drinks look Insta-worthy.
As a former @Starbucks barista I want to give my condolences to all the current baristas that have to make that god awful tie dye frappucino for teenagers everywhere. You're in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/xLXnfNSKDQ— Jessica (@JessKalbarczyk_) July 10, 2019
