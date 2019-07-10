Story from Food News

Baristas Have A Lot Of Feelings About The Tie-Dye Frappuccino

Michelle Santiago Cortés
Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks.
Baristas (and most of the internet) have known about Starbucks' new Tie-Dye Frappuccino for over a month now. While the official announcement was made today, Starbucks employees have been taking to the internet to share their feelings regarding the new concoction, namely, how complicated it is to make.
The Tie-Dye Frappuccino comes from a long line of super limited edition and outrageously whimsical Starbucks drinks. Like the Zombie Frappuccino or the more infamous Unicorn Frappuccino, these drinks are usually only available for a matter of days and are popular because of their Instagram potential. The way the Zombie Frappuccino makes brains out of whipped cream is simply masterful. The color-changing properties of the Unicorn Frappuccino were a spectacle in their own right. In short, these blended beverages are drinkable art. But they are also way more complicated to make than say your typical mocha.
Advertisement
Which is perhaps why some baristas, at least those who are vocal on social media, aren’t thrilled about the daunting task of making them. The newest Tie-Dye creation is no exception.
Related Stories
Starbucks New Tie Dye Frappuccino Is Fun Tropical
15 Starbucks Secret Menu Drinks To Order Now
How People Create Super-Specific Starbucks Orders
While the drink's promotional material depicts a golden yellow drink with explosive swirls of red and blue, insider intel suggests that the color contrast is hard to execute.
For the weeks leading up to today's release, baristas have shared their thoughts on how training went. They supported each other in the week leading up to the release on Reddit.
You should definitely try the drink for yourself, but be warned: When you walk into Starbucks to order the drink, be kind to your barista!
Former baristas are beyond sympathetic, citing that they know from experience just how frustrating it can be to have to make so many drinks look Insta-worthy.
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks