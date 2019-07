Well, we already knew the windmill hookup wasn't with Luke P, because he's the one who gets upset with her for having sex with someone else when she's his wife. (I mean, she's definitely not his wife, but that's basically what he has thought the entire season.) That leaves Peter, Jed, and Tyler, because Hannah (somewhat infuriatingly) didn't kick off anyone after hometown dates. Unfortunately, the trailer for next week's Fantasy Suites episode doesn't mention the windmill at all, which is honestly just rude. Hannah talking about "fucking" (her word!) in a windmill was one of her best moments. That said, we do know from the promo that everyone will be traveling to Crete, Greece — a land that is ripe with windmill hotels!