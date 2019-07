In his NoiseTrade bio, Jed said his first instrument was piano and that his parents bought his first keyboard for him. From there he learned songs by ear until his parents got him lessons. However, to this day, he said he plays songs by ear like he did as a kid rather than reading music. But even though his parents bought him that piano, it was his grandma who first introduced the instrument to him, according to the bio. A few years ago, he posted a throwback picture of his grandma playing piano with a young Jed sitting on the bench with her. "The lady that inspired me to play piano. Not a day goes by that I don't miss sitting by your side," he captioned the photo.