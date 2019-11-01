Story from Tech

A Meme For Every Kind Of Mercury In Retrograde Mood

Anabel Pasarow
Photo: Getty Images.
If you feel like you're on the brink of complete and utter chaos right about now, you might have the universe to thank. Mercury is officially in retrograde, folks — from now until November 19. So what does that mean? Well, in astrology, the planet Mercury rules communication, intelligence, and timing, and during retrograde — when the planet appears to move backwards in the sky — these areas of life can tend to feel especially out of whack.
Basically, we might be in for some drama. Specifically: Exes might come out of the woodwork. Also, November 11 is an important date to note as a time that will bring extra clarity. But at least we have the internet to commiserate with. Ahead, the best Mercury-in-retrograde memes.
If you're the ex who comes back, just own it.
"Do you ever feel like a plastic bag piece of fried chicken left in the sun drifting through the wind, wanting to start again?" — Katy Perry
Take it from our favorite sad cartoon horse. And just remember: This too shall pass.
Maybe Regina George is the one orchestrating Mercury's positioning in the sky. Wouldn't put it past her.
Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened.
If this is true, just make sure you're looking for love in only the right places.
Lest you forget:
