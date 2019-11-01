A Meme For Every Kind Of Mercury In Retrograde Mood

everyone talking about “watch out for ex’s coming back in mercury retrograde” .... nah. make sure that YOURE not the ex that comes back ☠️— ☯ (@aquacandiii) July 4, 2019
Plot twist: im the ex that contacts you during mercury retrograde. pic.twitter.com/xNmISXVAMw— Astrology by Mecca (@TheMeccanism) March 2, 2019
this mercury retrograde is draining me the fuck out i feel like a piece of fried chicken left in the sun. if that makes any sense— Sarah Baska (@SarahBaska) March 8, 2019
“july 2019 will have: mercury retrograde, solar eclipse, lunar eclipse, mercury going direct, shadow period...”— Milk ? (@milkstrology) July 2, 2019
me: pic.twitter.com/NQFIPcc2Hb
I see no lies this is exactly what Mercury Retrograde feels like ? pic.twitter.com/464G2Rv97c— ✨ (@CosmicEmpress_) March 29, 2019
Mercury retrograde is over, now what am I supposed to blame?— Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) April 15, 2018
mercury retrograde said we falling in love w the next person that looks at us— sarah (@heavenbrat) November 1, 2019
since this week is the start of mercury retrograde, here are some reminders:— yue (@astromxy) October 28, 2019
- don't text your toxic ex
- don't get caught with your toxic ex's lies
and most importantly...
- DON'T REKINDLE YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR TOXIC EX IF YOU DON'T WANT TO GET YOURSELF FUCKED AGAIN.