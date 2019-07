It’s a real shame Billy becomes possessed by the oozing monster in Stranger Things season 3 , but it’s not entirely his fault that it happened. The kid just wanted to hook up with one of the moms in town and next thing you know he's all sweaty and possesed. But there is a silver lining to Billy (Dacre Montgomery) going from emotional terrorist in season 2 to an actual monster in season 3: He somehow actually becomes more human as a result of the whole Flayed ordeal. He's still a villain for much of the season, don't get us wrong, but he also sees a bit of a redemption arc, starting with Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) visions of Billy as a child . Not only are these visions visually stunning, they also explain why Billy is the way he is.