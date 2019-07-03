Sex Cult Leader Who Told Women They Would Gain Powers Through Killing Faces Death Penalty

The woman who met up with the couple on November 17, after Loofe’s slaying, said the trio checked into the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs, IA, where they stayed until November 19. They told the woman they were going on a “cocaine run” to Grand Island, NE, that would make them $25,000, a story that the woman said made “absolutely zero sense.” But she said she went along with it to be obedient. The drugs never came, but three days later, Trail and Boswell began talking about finding a victim “who would not be missed” to torture and kill in a town a mile away. She said Trail wanted to watch the two women commit the crimes.