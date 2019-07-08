This Beloved Canadian Skin-Care Brand Just Launched At Ulta — & It's All Under $25

Shopping for a new skin-care product can be tricky. Let's say your current moisturizer is fine — good, not game-changing — but you just pumped out the last drop this morning, and don't feel like spending upwards of $50 to replace it. In this all-too-familiar scenario, we recommend heading to Ulta Beauty and putting in a search for Indeed Labs, which officially launches at the beauty superstore today.
In case you haven't heard of it, Indeed Labs is a Canada-based line with a focus on bringing effective, easy-to-understand products to the average person who wants clear skin, doesn't really know exactly what they're looking for, and definitely doesn't want to spend their entire paycheck on a daily moisturizer or her first foray into retinol. Since launching in 2011, the brand has been sold mainly direct-to-consumer stateside — but it's now available at Ulta, and all 19 products, all under $25, are quickly accumulating perfect 5-star reviews.
Check out the full range of Indeed Labs skin care at Ulta right now, or simply get to know the 7 best-sellers in the guide ahead.
Indeed Labs Retinol Reface
If you want to add retinol to your skin-care routine, this is a great starter. It's creamy, gentler than most OTC products (so it won't cause dryness or flaking, even if you use it every day), and will gradually improve the texture of your skin over time.
Indeed Labs Nanoblur
The Nanoblur priming cream was actually the first Indeed Labs product ever formulated, which might be why people are crazy about it. It's an easy pick for summer; every reviewer raves that a pea-sized dot effectively cuts excess oil and minimizes forehead shine.
Indeed Labs Hydraluron Intense Moisture Lotion
This simple moisturizing lotion is thin and light enough to use both morning and night, and the airless pump-out design is great because you're not dipping your fingers in a jar or exposing the hydrating actives (namely, hyaluronic acid) to any bacteria floating around the air.
Indeed Labs Vitamin C24
This vitamin C-packed cream is pretty potent, which can be tough to find in a sub-$25 serum. If you're sensitive or prone to dryness, you can buffer this stuff with a light moisturizer underneath, then apply a tiny dot over your face to help fade any dark spots or stubborn acne scars.
Indeed Labs Hydraluron Moisture Serum
When you're using actives like vitamin C or retinol, it's important to up your skin's hydration. This Hydraluron serum is great because it's light, melts right into your skin and gives it a little plumping boost, effectively warding off any dry patches.
Indeed Labs Hydraluron Moisture Jelly
Like the Nanoblur cream, this jelly moisturizer is a great base to layer under makeup or a tinted sunscreen. It absorbs quickly, thanks to the gel texture, and leaves skin subtly dewy and fresh all day.
Indeed Labs 10Balm
The 10 Balm gets its name from the 10 simple ingredients packed into the tube. You can dab a little over a serum, anywhere your skin needs a little soothing TLC.
