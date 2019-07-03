We Asked Sean Paul About That Jake Gyllenhaal Video & Now They Need To Be Best Friends

Jake Gyllenhaal is on one this summer — in the best way. The actor is currently on an international tour to
prove that he is one of the weirdest guys in Hollywood promote his new film, Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Gyllenhaal plays Mysterio, a quirky villain who apparently screams a lot. But this is all neither here nor there because whatever he's doing on the screen pales in comparison to what he is doing off of it.
Most notably, Gyllenhaal paved the way for the most unexpected and beautiful friendship of the summer during an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Greg James. While playing the game "Unpopular Opinions" the actor confessed his undying love and respect for singer, producer, and all around vibe-maker Sean Paul.
“Sean Paul is massively overrated," Gyllenhaal said in response to a listener who claimed the Jamaican performer wasn't good. "Sean Paul makes every song better that he’s in. He’s a genius. There’s not a song he’s on or a remix that he’s on that isn’t good."
Gyllenhaal went on to rave for another few minutes, even singing most of the lyrics for Paul's song with Sia, "Cheap Thrills," and the internet broke under the force of his fandom. So, while everyone was freaking out about Gyllenhaal's fan-girl moment, I asked the man of the hour, Sean Paul, what he thought about it himself.
"Jah know I didn't even think Jake knew about dancehall music much less was a fan of mine like that hahaha!," Paul told Refinery29 via email when asked if he had heard about the viral clip. "...The fanship is mutual! Nuff respect JG! Budabangbang!"
The reggae and dancehall artist also revealed his favorite of Gyllenhaal's performance: "I seen him in a bunch of movies but Jarhead is my fave...so raw and real. He made me feel like I was there in the middle of the madness."
So, yes, this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Let's get these two together over an Aperol Spritz. Budabangbang!
