The Hills Are Alive (Again) — & Here's How Much The Cast Is Worth A Decade Later

The hills are alive with the sound of new beginnings, you guys. Remember that truly iconic camera pan in the 2010 series finale where Brody was revealed to be standing on a Hollywood lot instead of a Los Angeles street like the episode had us believing until that moment? Well, that was almost a decade ago. Feel old? Now, our favorite Hollywood-dwelling reality TV brood (if you don't count the Toms and Co. of Vanderpump Rules) is back. And old habits die hard — except now everyone is married/divorced/with children/no longer 22. Also, supposedly this season isn't as scripted as the original show — which is either good or bad, depending on how you value drama in relation to authenticity.
Ahead, we dive deep into the pockets of all our fave Hills mainstays. Some have been busy since the show last graced our screens! Others have not.