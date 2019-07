In saying that, the filmmakers are also quick to tease that they are potentially setting up a switch with the character. Watts explained to io9 that Mysterio was chosen for Far From Home , “Because of who he is, what he may-or-may-not be able to do, it’s really opened up a lot of possibilities for the kind of story we can tell with him.” Executive producer Eric Carroll also hinted that Mysterio might be good right now, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be bad later, saying, “We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal...and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”