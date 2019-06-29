Amy Schumer Shows Off Her New Son Gene With A Call To Help Immigrant Families

Sharing baby photos is cute, but are you also using your cute baby photos to encourage social change? Amy Schumer is.
Schumer shared a brand new photo of her now eight-week-old baby, Gene, and took the time to let fans know about some of his current favorite pastimes. Not one to waste her platform, Schumer also took the opportunity to garner support and donations for Immigrant Families Together, an organization that is working to reunite separated families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
“Here is our son Gene. He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly. Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg he wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether,” Schumer captioned her Instagram.
Schumer’s push to help reunite separated families comes at a dire time for the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Multiple reports have indicated that the migrant children are being detained in hazardous conditions with a lack of adequate food or sanitary products such as toothpaste and soap.
This is not the first time that Schumer has used her personal news to advocate for social change. Last year, White House correspondent Jessica Yellin shared a list of Democratic candidates to support in the midterms, announcing Schumer’s pregnancy at the end of the list. She also previously advocated for female farm workers' rights in a gender reveal post. Now that Schumer has once again used baby news to keep people informed, maybe we can expect all her personal news to include social causes to support.
There are currently numerous organizations and advocacy groups working to help the children and families at the border, but they are still calling for donations and assistance, including family reunification once detainees are released from custody.
